Colgate (CL) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Stake by $483,581 as Share Value Rose; Cs Mckee LP Has Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $7.11 Million

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 141,468 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, down from 148,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 29,419 shares to 635,540 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,530 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Intl Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru accumulated 0.03% or 756 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.19% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 1,023 shares. Da Davidson & has 2,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Communications Lc holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 15,279 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 59,321 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 1,280 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Bankshares has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com stated it has 2,379 shares. Moreover, Hills National Bank And Tru Company has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,880 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.06% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 1,757 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,912 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,193 shares to 192,475 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 121,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Services, a Colorado-based fund reported 100 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 38,332 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 5.85M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 747 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 279,771 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.05% or 44,270 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Private Advisor Limited Liability owns 28,897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 17,007 shares. Point72 Asset Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.03% or 60,307 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na owns 20,772 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.