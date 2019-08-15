Colgate (CL) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $641,104; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation Rose While Swarthmore Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.19 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854,000, down from 28,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $371. About 253,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.75M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 1.41 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.32 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

