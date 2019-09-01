Colgate (CL) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Raised Stake by $226.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Lone Pine Capital Maintains Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 3711.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 3.42M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.38M, up from 89,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Lc has 0.9% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.44M shares. Fil Limited holds 1.90M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 2,270 shares. Decatur Mgmt accumulated 71,957 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Fdx Inc has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Asset Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,662 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3,689 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 378,295 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 173,619 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Vanguard Inc reported 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) owns 9,972 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10.68 million shares. 3,046 were reported by New England Invest Retirement Group.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 246,436 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $663.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,466 are held by Vident Advisory Lc. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 8,746 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 27,106 shares. Hendley And invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Comml Bank Of Stockton reported 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Greatmark Invest Prns has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Raymond James Assocs reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 12,892 shares. Choate Advsr holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 15,332 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 36,202 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 7,636 are owned by Mercer Advisers Inc. Gyroscope Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).