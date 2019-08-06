Colgate (CL) Shareholder American Research & Management Raised Position by $302,668 as Share Value Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Boosted Position by $382,498

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 11102.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 382,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 385,943 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 634,327 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL

American Research & Management increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 872.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,961 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 2.76M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Thomasville Bank has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rothschild Il holds 3,986 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 0.03% or 9,296 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 573,596 shares. First Personal Service invested 1.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Advisory Group has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 38,129 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,100 shares. Charter Tru reported 179,477 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 646,481 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. West Coast Finance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,504 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Lc stated it has 6,761 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 688,821 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 697,347 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 13,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.86M shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 11,572 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 600 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0.04% or 75,642 shares. 4,033 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 11,240 shares. Barnett And Com stated it has 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cullen Capital Mngmt Lc reported 3.2% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 19,496 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America invested in 413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd reported 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 48,461 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Savings Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 297 shares.