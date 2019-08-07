Colgate (CL) Position Held by Confluence Investment Management Llc; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Take (TTWO) by $17.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10M, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 5.32M shares traded or 222.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 18,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.25 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 4.21M shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 1.76M shares stake. Harvey Management Inc has 30,270 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 85 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,547 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 145,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 12 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,977 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 324,250 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 65,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,968 shares. Millennium Ltd has 748,566 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Insurance Tx holds 34,030 shares. Moreover, Sfe Invest Counsel has 1.54% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 36,116 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,942 shares. 8,605 are held by Hightower Ltd Com.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Corp by 6,087 shares to 788,641 shares, valued at $110.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term C by 40,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,179 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.