Colgate (CL) Position Held by American Research & Management; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stock Price Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Raised by $16.00 Million Its Position

American Research & Management increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 872.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,961 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 4.21M shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 5.09 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $396.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

