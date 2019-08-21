Colgate (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Trimmed by $36.97 Million Its Stake; Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Holder Capital World Investors Has Boosted Position by $142.09 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 8.70M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875.91M, up from 7.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $126.53. About 36,378 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 543,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,693 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 554,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 46,077 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 361,008 shares stake. Brinker Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 62,481 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt LP owns 216,773 shares. Rampart Invest Communications Limited Liability Co reported 8,426 shares stake. 38,594 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Sonata Capital Gp has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hanseatic Mgmt Services has 1,821 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 454 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management has 0.16% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Epoch accumulated 59,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 648,053 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability accumulated 47,654 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 121,810 shares to 17.28M shares, valued at $3.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.14M shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 7,898 shares to 411,253 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr I (RHHBY) by 17,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr Repst (NSRGY).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate’s New CEO Is Turning The Company Down The Wrong Highway – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 26.07 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.