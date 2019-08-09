Colgate (CL) Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Stake; Hilltop Holdings Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 91.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 37,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 78,141 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 40,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 262,085 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 195,330 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 210,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 41,287 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $614.92M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited holds 27,074 shares. 1.58 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. First Fin Fincl Bank reported 0.29% stake. Sarasin & Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 3.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Community Bancshares Na invested in 20,757 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0.41% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,654 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.74% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.43 million shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.55% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 46,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 92,501 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,377 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.06% stake. 38,767 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Ftse Emerging Markets Idx Etf (VWO) by 7,890 shares to 64,550 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABX).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 99,412 shares to 562,373 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 35,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Com has invested 0.88% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sadoff Invest Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Taurus Asset Management holds 0.19% or 28,900 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 319,962 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The California-based Global has invested 0.99% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 1,034 shares stake. Thomas Story Son Ltd Co holds 1.56% or 63,451 shares. Moreover, Beacon Fin Grp has 0.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northstar Grp Inc invested in 36,859 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.05% or 41,204 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 26,712 shares. Moreover, Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.95% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,158 shares. 33,612 were accumulated by Valley Advisers.