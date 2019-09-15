Colgate (CL) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Position by $11.74 Million as Stock Rose; Capital Returns Management Raised Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding by $6.53 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 153,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 78,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.05M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 165,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 204,691 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67 million, down from 370,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.68M shares traded or 43.63% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,305 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Serna Insurance Agency – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 4,814 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 1.38M shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 64,246 shares in its portfolio. 6,480 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Com. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Dupont Capital Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Focused Wealth Inc accumulated 580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Alley Communications Lc has invested 1.27% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com invested in 36,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Brown Advisory owns 104,820 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 16,654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Covington Mgmt holds 92,097 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 9,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Overbrook Management holds 4,920 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 11,817 shares. Sabal Tru Company holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 9,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 858,252 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 51,840 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Lc holds 1.24% or 40,511 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 788,538 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,953 shares. Ghp Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 39,200 shares. Dsam (London) holds 227,739 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 35,374 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal by 85,288 shares to 429,498 shares, valued at $49.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).