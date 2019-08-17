Colgate (CL) Holder Dillon & Associates Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; As Regency Centers (REG) Shares Declined, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Holding

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Regency Centers (REG) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 29,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Regency Centers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 553,228 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

