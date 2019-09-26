Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

Both Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 28 0.80 N/A 0.71 38.82 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.39 N/A 1.36 21.62

In table 1 we can see Colfax Corporation and Rexnord Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Colfax Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Rexnord Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Colfax Corporation and Rexnord Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexnord Corporation’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Colfax Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Colfax Corporation and Rexnord Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Colfax Corporation’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 16.90%. On the other hand, Rexnord Corporation’s potential upside is 7.61% and its average price target is $29. The information presented earlier suggests that Colfax Corporation looks more robust than Rexnord Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colfax Corporation and Rexnord Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.87% and 0% respectively. Colfax Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 1% are Rexnord Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was more bullish than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats Rexnord Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.