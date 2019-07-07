Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Since Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 26 0.84 N/A 0.71 37.15 Cummins Inc. 155 1.10 N/A 14.81 10.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colfax Corporation and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Colfax Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Colfax Corporation is presently more expensive than Cummins Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Colfax Corporation and Cummins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cummins Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Cummins Inc. has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cummins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Colfax Corporation and Cummins Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Cummins Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

Colfax Corporation has a 25.83% upside potential and an average price target of $34. On the other hand, Cummins Inc.’s potential downside is -4.94% and its average price target is $160.8. The results provided earlier shows that Colfax Corporation appears more favorable than Cummins Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.1% of Colfax Corporation shares and 83.7% of Cummins Inc. shares. Colfax Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10.4%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cummins Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -1.85% -12.95% 1.22% -5.7% -17.73% 26.75% Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was more bullish than Cummins Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.