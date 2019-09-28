Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 28 1.25 83.46M 0.71 38.82 ABB Ltd 19 3.04 1.78B 0.68 27.65

Table 1 demonstrates Colfax Corporation and ABB Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ABB Ltd appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Colfax Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Colfax Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ABB Ltd, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 302,940,108.89% 1.9% 0.8% ABB Ltd 9,270,833,333.33% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Colfax Corporation’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Colfax Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Colfax Corporation and ABB Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Colfax Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.30% and an $33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colfax Corporation and ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 19.87% and 4.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Colfax Corporation had bullish trend while ABB Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Colfax Corporation beats ABB Ltd.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.