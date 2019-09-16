Colfax Corporation (CFXA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 125 0.84 N/A 0.52 240.87 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.57 N/A 1.37 8.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Colfax Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Colfax Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Colfax Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Colfax Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Twin Disc Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Colfax Corporation has 22.03% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.