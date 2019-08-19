Colfax Corporation (CFXA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 124 0.74 N/A 0.52 240.87 ABB Ltd 19 1.39 N/A 0.68 27.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colfax Corporation and ABB Ltd. ABB Ltd seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Colfax Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Colfax Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ABB Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Colfax Corporation and ABB Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Colfax Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Colfax Corporation had bullish trend while ABB Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.