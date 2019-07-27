Colfax Corporation (CFXA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colfax Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Colfax Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Colfax Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Colfax Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation N/A 124 233.17 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Colfax Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Colfax Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Colfax Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Colfax Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Colfax Corporation.