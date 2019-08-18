Colfax Corporation (CFXA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Colfax Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Colfax Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Colfax Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Colfax Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation N/A 124 240.87 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Colfax Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 59.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

Dividends

Colfax Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Colfax Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.