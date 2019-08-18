Colfax Corporation (CFXA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Colfax Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Colfax Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Colfax Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colfax Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.95%
|22.96%
|10.29%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Colfax Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colfax Corporation
|N/A
|124
|240.87
|Industry Average
|397.63M
|5.00B
|29.76
Colfax Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Colfax Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colfax Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|1.88
|2.20
|2.59
As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 59.97%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colfax Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colfax Corporation
|-3.9%
|-0.18%
|-6.43%
|10.42%
|0%
|22.03%
|Industry Average
|3.12%
|7.83%
|15.67%
|23.70%
|29.52%
|33.22%
For the past year Colfax Corporation has weaker performance than Colfax Corporation’s competitors.
Dividends
Colfax Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Colfax Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
