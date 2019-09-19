Colfax Corporation (CFX) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Comparing side by side

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.35 N/A 2.46 20.31

Table 1 demonstrates Colfax Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Donaldson Company Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Colfax Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Colfax Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Donaldson Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Colfax Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Colfax Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.6 beta. In other hand, Donaldson Company Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc. has 2.6 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Colfax Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.30% for Colfax Corporation with consensus target price of $34.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Colfax Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.87% and 83.2%. 0.4% are Colfax Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was more bullish than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.