Colfax (CFX) Stock Value Declined While Incline Global Management Upped Its Holding; Pl Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $326,700

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 3.01M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 72,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 887,503 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, up from 815,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 754,546 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX)

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax to Acquire DJO Global for $3.15 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Announces Completion of Tangible Equity Unit Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares to 119,198 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,881 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).