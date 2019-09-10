Colfax (CFX) Stake Has Upped by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Shares Rose, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Trimmed Its Position by $368,496

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 143,662 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 146,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $170.79. About 256,462 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1193.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 26,914 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 932,192 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Old Dominion Shares Climbed 10.9% in February – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,268 shares to 906,492 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,808 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.02% or 26,617 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 21,207 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). British Columbia Management Corp holds 45,613 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 78,795 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.08% or 29,549 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,575 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Us Bank De owns 60,564 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 66 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma accumulated 588,040 shares or 1.11% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 74,512 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $171.77M for 19.77 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,087 shares to 587,661 shares, valued at $47.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock In (VWO) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Announces Completion of Tangible Equity Unit Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Colfax Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CFX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CFX +3.4%, MHLD -9% amid S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 825,521 are held by Private Management Gp. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 24,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 8.95M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 55,102 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 160,380 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 38,755 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 401,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 14,002 shares. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 68,250 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd holds 133,471 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 294,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.