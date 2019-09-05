Colfax (CFX) Reaches $28.24 After 5.00% Up Move; Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Shorts Lowered By 9.56%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) had a decrease of 9.56% in short interest. LNTH’s SI was 950,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.56% from 1.05M shares previously. With 404,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s short sellers to cover LNTH’s short positions. The SI to Lantheus Holdings Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 109,338 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 70.08% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic; 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6M; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH); 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED

The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 168,669 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORMThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.32 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $29.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CFX worth $166.15 million more.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $858.79 million. The Company’s principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $55.30 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,145 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability invested in 15,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 401,571 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.04% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 27,812 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 155,495 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 14,565 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stephens Ar owns 108,608 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 41,305 are held by Centurylink Investment Mgmt. Lazard Asset Management has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Seabridge Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 24,706 shares. Geode Ltd Llc has 934,285 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 18.63% above currents $28.24 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 7 with “Overweight”. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 15 report.