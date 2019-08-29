Colfax (CFX) Reaches $26.50 After 8.00% Up Move; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted By $4.56 Million Its Dover (DOV) Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 49,084 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 351,100 shares with $32.93M value, up from 302,016 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $13.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 196,443 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 202,449 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.12 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $28.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CFX worth $249.52 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Llp reported 17,937 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 8,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Plante Moran Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 62,455 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. South State holds 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2,960 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 201 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 13,446 are held by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 242,526 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 1.28% or 56,148 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover has $11200 highest and $96 lowest target. $103’s average target is 11.99% above currents $91.97 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Increases Dividend By 2% – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 26.42% above currents $26.5 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) rating on Wednesday, August 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $3700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colfax Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.