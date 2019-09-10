Colfax (CFX) Position Maintained by Wexford Capital Lp; Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $351,920 as Share Price Declined

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 1.31M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 133,542 shares to 101,168 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,363 shares, and cut its stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Management reported 34,410 shares stake. Nordea Investment Management, Sweden-based fund reported 133,200 shares. Blackrock holds 8.95 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Sg Americas Securities Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,891 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 24,575 shares. Sei Invests reported 2,659 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 7,500 shares. Alyeska Group Incorporated Lp has 14,002 shares. 14.99 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Victory holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio.

