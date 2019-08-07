Colfax (CFX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed by KeyBanc; The TP is $37.0000; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased By $409,252 Its Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Holding

The financial company have set target of $37.0000 on Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares. This is 30.05% from the current stock price. In a note made public on Wednesday morning, KeyBanc maintained their Overweight rating on shares of CFX.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) stake by 3932.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 102,313 shares as Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 104,915 shares with $474,000 value, up from 2,602 last quarter. Raytheon Co Com New now has $51.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $184.83. About 1.97 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.48% above currents $184.83 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 17,687 shares to 351,143 valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P International Dividend Etf (DWX) stake by 5,401 shares and now owns 5,469 shares. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $27 lowest target. $34’s average target is 19.51% above currents $28.45 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It has a 54.92 P/E ratio. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.