Colfax (CFX) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Rock Point Advisors Cut Stake in Owens Corning (OC) by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 114,946 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 132,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 23,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 87,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 111,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.17M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9,928 shares to 163,900 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $52.89M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $164.95 million for 9.31 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.