Colfax (CFX) Analysts See $0.47 EPS; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report $0.47 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CFX’s profit would be $55.31 million giving it 15.16 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Colfax Corporation’s analysts see -26.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 3.42M shares traded or 157.29% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Among 2 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 15.79% above currents $28.5 stock price. Colfax Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

