Coldstream Capital Management Upped Idex (IEX) Stake By $977,574; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased By $196.04 Billion Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 334.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 6,474 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 8,408 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 1,934 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.32. About 370,304 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 253.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 807,127 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $273.49B value, up from 318,883 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.15. About 1.13 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.19% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 5,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 13,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 240,103 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 25,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Sarl has invested 0.16% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Mai Capital Mgmt holds 5,324 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru accumulated 0% or 12,684 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Capital Guardian Trust Co invested in 160,154 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 46,553 are held by Morgan Stanley. American Century Inc reported 1,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilltop holds 5,137 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 81,792 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 11,506 shares to 479,421 valued at $74.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,946 shares and now owns 21,533 shares. Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 1.62% above currents $165.32 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 29 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) rating on Friday, March 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $162 target. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 14,089 shares to 41,175 valued at $755.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 34,667 shares and now owns 246,987 shares. Micro Focus Inter Spn Adr Repr 1 was reduced too.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Growth Stocks All Set to Step on the Gas – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.