Coldstream Capital Management Upped By $990,792 Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding; Weitz Investment Management Upped Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 31,300 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 1.68 million shares with $33.32 million value, up from 1.64M last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $15.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88M shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 370.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 3,753 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 4,767 shares with $1.26M value, up from 1,014 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $9.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 257,381 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 8,969 shares to 28,328 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 7,041 shares and now owns 71,756 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $254.60’s average target is 0.32% above currents $253.78 stock price. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LII in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $258 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Carroll Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 107 shares. Moreover, American Int Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 71,772 shares. 5,356 were reported by Commerce Fincl Bank. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 2,028 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 3,162 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 2.01% stake. Axa accumulated 21,500 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 468 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Stone Run Ltd Liability holds 2.7% or 20,750 shares. Horrell Mgmt reported 4.21% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,198 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 20,313 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 15,462 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). C M Bidwell & Ltd accumulated 89 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Thompson Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,504 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 23,826 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 46.08 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 280,673 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 16,500 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt invested 0.16% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Invesco Limited accumulated 152,187 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 8.59 million shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Sandler Cap Management invested in 0.05% or 34,200 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 20,000 shares to 11,000 valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Summit Matls Inc stake by 151,300 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was reduced too.