Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $562,743; Shares Declined; Maplelane Capital Stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 737,823 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 24/05/2018 – Chile’s SQM says to triple production of lithium by 2021; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.76% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 10.27 million shares traded or 90.45% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “5 things to know about J. Crew spinoff Madewell and its upcoming IPO – MarketWatch” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom’s Not Terrible Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Pintec Technology, Cadence Bancorporation, Eldorado Resorts, and Nordstrom on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BJ, FLWS, JWN, PSTG, SPLK and YJ among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 17,656 shares to 210,961 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49,064 were reported by Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc. First Washington holds 0.69% or 44,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Korea Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 291,366 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Perkins Coie Trust invested in 1,041 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 73,032 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 70 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 43,680 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 7,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 6,450 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0.79% or 1.34 million shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.06M for 25.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.