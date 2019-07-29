Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Lyondellbasell Industries NV Has 1.1 Sentiment

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 305 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 277 sold and decreased their stock positions in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The investment professionals in our database reported: 248.14 million shares, down from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 228 Increased: 227 New Position: 78.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,638 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 13,044 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 14,682 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $241.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.76 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 4.62% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 16,134 shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc. owns 12,334 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,980 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.06 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 12,362 shares to 200,551 valued at $57.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,304 shares and now owns 167,029 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.