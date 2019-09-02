Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position; Shorts at TESSENDERLO GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES (TSDOF) Lowered By 27.27%

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) had a decrease of 27.27% in short interest. TSDOF’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.27% from 3,300 shares previously. It closed at $34.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 24.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,052 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 9,178 shares with $951,000 value, down from 12,230 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $14.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 465,237 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for food, agriculture, water management, and use and re-use of natural resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Agro, Bio-Valorization, and Industrial Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Agro segment produces and markets crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

More news for Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Picanol: Luc Tack’s First Step Towards An Investment Empire – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Luc Tack’s Picanol Group Continues To Hoard Cash – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.87M for 44.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,171 shares to 104,011 valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 5,597 shares and now owns 168,874 shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Alta Cap Management Ltd Llc has 436,821 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 172,989 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 546,537 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 9,700 shares. National Pension Serv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 31,481 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 106 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,764 shares. Oppenheimer Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,805 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 684,769 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 55 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).