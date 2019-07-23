Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Applied Matls (AMAT) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 87.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 64,491 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 9,450 shares with $375,000 value, down from 73,941 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $47.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 9.02 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) stake by 7,145 shares to 24,501 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 70,030 shares and now owns 88,688 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 29 to “Outperform”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna.

