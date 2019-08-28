Coldstream Capital Management Stake In Nordstrom (JWN) Was Has Boosted; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 35,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 82,832 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 99,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.78M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 660,712 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares to 283,204 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 301,599 were accumulated by Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated Inc. Camarda Advisors Lc stated it has 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 81,799 shares. Jbf Capital owns 3.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 2,700 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 64,106 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,292 shares. Ancora Ltd Co reported 1.18% stake. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 9,746 shares. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 297,440 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability reported 233,128 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 57.83 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 65,116 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,381 shares to 74,127 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,019 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank owns 296 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability reported 44,003 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 5,142 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 86 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,551 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 0% or 215 shares. 431,516 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Pure Financial Advisors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cadence Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,112 shares. Moreover, Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). James Inv Rech invested in 0.05% or 17,078 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 104,031 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).