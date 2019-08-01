Coldstream Capital Management Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Boosted by $540,100; Banner (BANR) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 195,501 shares traded or 23.15% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 35,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 7.89% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 11.92M shares traded or 188.84% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt owns 107,775 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.02% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 21,640 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 4,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 46,790 shares. Zacks accumulated 39,811 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.04% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 51,115 are owned by Sei. 174,399 were accumulated by Phocas Corporation. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has 31,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,995 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited holds 0% or 79 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,325 shares.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.93 million for 14.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 5,732 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,583 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).