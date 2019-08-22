Coldstream Capital Management Raised Idex (IEX) Position By $977,574; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Take (TTWO) Stake

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 47.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 15,494 shares with $1.46 million value, down from 29,760 last quarter. Take now has $14.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 290,964 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 334.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 6,474 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 8,408 shares with $1.28M value, up from 1,934 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $164.87. About 44,730 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 1.90% above currents $164.87 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IDEX Corp (IEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,922 shares to 23,697 valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 1,776 shares and now owns 1,572 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two (TTWO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8% – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 1.84% above currents $131.79 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $12500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by M Partners. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 6.