Coldstream Capital Management Position in Visa (V) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $337,588 as Shares Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 232,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 14,098 shares to 650,311 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.