Coldstream Capital Management Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Cut by $367,794; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bollard Group Has Decreased by $2.26 Million Its Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,533 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 29,796 shares to 140,379 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,171 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 322,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41 million. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $13.62 million worth of stock was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

