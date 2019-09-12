Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $702,107 as Stock Rose; Gartner (IT) Market Valuation Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 5,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 809,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.40 million, up from 803,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 2.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 32,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.68 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 16,376 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying Al by Gartner; 14/05/2018 – Tinyclues Named in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 17/05/2018 – Contently Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 27/03/2018 – Scandit Listed as a Retail Example in Gartner Report “Elevate Customer Experience with Minor Investments That Deliver Major; 24/05/2018 – UnifyID Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $127

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $55.85M for 56.52 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Ho by 969,885 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 47,661 shares to 360,694 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 10,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,823 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

