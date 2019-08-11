Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Lennox Intl (LII) Position By $990,792; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Last Week

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 370.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 3,753 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 4,767 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 1,014 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $9.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,797 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%

Among 2 analysts covering Wilmington Group PLC (LON:WIL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wilmington Group PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. See Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 305.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 255.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 169.30 million GBP. The Company’s Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. It has a 43.98 P/E ratio. This segment serves international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

The stock decreased 3.49% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 193.5. About 4,175 shares traded. Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity. Sessa Daniel M had sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.17% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 10,000 shares. The New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Victory reported 17,022 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 1,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 72,784 shares. Field Main National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 50 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, Japan-based fund reported 2,243 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 0% or 1,225 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has 0.36% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 20,534 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 164,830 shares. Jensen Invest holds 4,320 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 19,388 shares to 803,898 valued at $94.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 1,776 shares and now owns 1,572 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.