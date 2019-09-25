Coldstream Capital Management Increases Stake in Oge Energy (OGE); As Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.76 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 25,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 445,092 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.89M, down from 470,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 443,992 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 395.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 23,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 1.55M shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pramac Acquires a Majority Interest in Captiva Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

