Coldstream Capital Management Increases Holding in Lennox Intl (LII); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 6.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $286.48. About 68,868 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Bought Tableau, But You Should Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $146,885 were sold by Bedard Gary S on Tuesday, February 5.