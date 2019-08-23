Coldstream Capital Management Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Rose, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Cut Its Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 69,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 62,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.53 million shares traded or 33.31% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 13,728 shares to 2,255 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,044 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 865,684 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Company has invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 32,572 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 767,379 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 15,126 shares. First Utd Bancorp invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lsv Asset Management has 1.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.66 million shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foundation Res Mgmt Inc reported 458,563 shares stake. Guardian Inv has invested 3.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zuckerman Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,441 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hwg LP accumulated 1,158 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Frontier Inv Com has 2.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Citigroup has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt Group has 0.05% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.26M shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.87 million shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 10,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 226 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 10,905 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.05% or 106,260 shares in its portfolio. Paradice Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 55,860 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,364 shares. 181,639 are owned by First Tru Lp. Cambiar Limited Com holds 139,247 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp reported 1.8% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 489,832 were reported by 13D Management Ltd.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 27,898 shares to 390,926 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.