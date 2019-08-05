Coldstream Capital Management Holds Stake in Union Pac (UNP); Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $324,064

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 12,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 188,298 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 200,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 14.06M shares traded or 107.43% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 3.52M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $132.97 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,170 shares to 184,353 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

