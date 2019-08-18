Coldstream Capital Management Holding in W P Carey (WPC) Has Lowered by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Cvb Finl (CVBF) Share Value Rose While Balyasny Asset Management Decreased Stake by $9.84 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvb Finl Corp (CVBF) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 468,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 326,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 795,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 418,937 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has declined 6.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch: Smooth Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Community Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CVB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Detroit Metro CVB Launches New Restaurant-Focused YouTube Show; 26/03/2018 – CVB Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 68.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 33,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CVBF shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 79.56 million shares or 1.60% less from 80.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CVBF’s profit will be $51.85 million for 14.02 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by CVB Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 62,100 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 32,965 shares to 48,281 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.