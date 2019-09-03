Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $2.74 Million; Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Raised Its Position by $410,650 as Market Valuation Rose

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 57,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 55,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $224.65. About 1.66M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 215.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 32,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 48,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 15,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 2.28M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,247 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs has 91,956 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 3,988 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma holds 95,050 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 616,530 shares. Orrstown owns 760 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 7,818 shares. 9,831 are owned by Lvw Advsr Ltd. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 40,369 shares. Regal Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 93,636 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Limited Liability Company. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 170,195 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 46,443 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,341 shares to 408,355 shares, valued at $47.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 1,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,572 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,288 shares to 53,640 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,907 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

