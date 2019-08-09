Coldstream Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $404,586 as Share Value Rose; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Value Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.26 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,044 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 14,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $246.49. About 267,123 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 26,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 80,178 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 53,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $171.94. About 33,811 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 48,684 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 9,324 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 0.02% or 19,321 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,883 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 77,043 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 7,479 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,400 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc has 300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 30,887 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 9,115 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 444,572 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 0.01% or 8,321 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Inc invested 0.83% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 26,789 shares to 112,200 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 62,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,215 shares, and cut its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney owns 118,041 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrust State Bank Na has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,452 shares. Addenda Inc invested in 0.49% or 27,505 shares. 4,763 are owned by Thomas White International Ltd. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 1,270 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 72.43 million are held by Vanguard Gru Inc. Prudential Fincl holds 0.75% or 1.82M shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 59,612 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 3,655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.04% or 2,153 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.15% or 124,001 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 10,859 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Hudock Gp Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60B for 16.35 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.