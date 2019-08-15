Coldstream Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding by $479,800; Sir Capital Management LP Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 11,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $203.6. About 441,899 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 1.07M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 129,323 shares. Legal And General Gru Public reported 1.39M shares stake. reported 55,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.1% or 118,325 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 25,056 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.3% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 902,216 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,051 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 73 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 6,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.1% or 277,879 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Cls holds 0.01% or 996 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.17% stake. Twin Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,190 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 666,009 shares to 707,260 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.