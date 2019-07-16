Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Union Pac (UNP) Position by $2.82 Million; Shares Rose; Mdlz (MDLZ) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Stake by $7.96 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 1.89M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 23,040 shares to 10,830 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,282 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: High Quality And Fair Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap reported 1.49% stake. 4,296 were reported by Srb. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.1% or 6,338 shares. Symphony Asset Lc invested in 4,079 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru holds 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 4,447 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 1.39M shares. Strategic Fincl Serv holds 26,823 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 4,573 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,717 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.44% stake. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 363,446 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,745 shares. Howe Rusling has 6,626 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 196,999 shares stake. New England Research & Mngmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 9,948 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Report Q2 Earnings on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). A D Beadell Counsel Inc owns 0.93% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,033 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 4,453 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Foyston Gordon Payne stated it has 55,256 shares. Mitchell reported 0.52% stake. Glovista Invests Lc invested in 16,100 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 7,119 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 5,144 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 234,734 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 13,915 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Calamos has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 16.57M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.