Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake; Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Home Capital (TSE:HCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Home Capital had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HCG in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. See Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $18.5 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) stake by 172.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 3,904 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 6,166 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 2,262 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc now has $13.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $349.55. About 80,844 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. McVey Richard M also sold $4.42M worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares. 3,187 shares valued at $687,850 were sold by GOMACH DAVID G on Monday, February 4. $687,181 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were sold by Steinhardt John.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 140,485 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pnc Incorporated invested in 5,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 11,924 shares. 102,579 were reported by Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Johnson Gru has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 125 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 227,450 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 491,200 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,911 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 3,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.14% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Parametrica Management, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 836 shares.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investing in MarketAxess (MKTX) Makes Sense Now – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes MarketAxess (MKTX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is MarketAxess (MKTX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 4,187 shares to 99,134 valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 17,363 shares and now owns 1,437 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 86,026 shares traded. Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.