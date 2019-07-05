Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position by $960,384; Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding by $311,373

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $101.03. About 587,464 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/04/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO RECEIVED A NASDAQ STAFF DEFICIENCY LETTER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Nasdaq Hosted 2nd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – SiQ Mountain Industries New Patent Application Filed; 09/05/2018 – VantagePoint Software Names Lane Mendelsohn as President; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Hayley Wickenheiser and Dr. Chris Nowinski Join Highmark Brain Initiative, A New Concussion Focused Foundation; 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO GETS NASDAQ STAFF DETERMINATION LETTER,SEEKS HEARING; 16/04/2018 – Nasdaq Completes Sale of its Public Relations Solutions and Digital Media Services Businesses to West Corporation; 07/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES IMRN.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 172.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $343.81. About 136,992 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea reported 0.04% stake. First Long Island Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,360 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,224 are owned by Blair William And Company Il. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.01% or 2,032 shares. 173,813 were accumulated by Raymond James. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 1,042 shares. Edgestream Partners LP has invested 1.32% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,876 shares. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 193,139 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 6,876 shares. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 2,799 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 53,371 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 9,593 shares. Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 253,007 shares to 727,957 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 121,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $993,517 activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $195.40M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq’s ModEx Extends Range of Catastrophe Risk Models with CoreLogic US Earthquake Model – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Posts Mixed Q1 Volumes, March ADV Disappoints – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq to Host Second Annual LGBT Leadership Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.51% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 227,450 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 896,638 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 13,400 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 46,467 shares. Dupont Corp owns 3,173 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp invested in 164,517 shares. 40,539 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 140,485 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ranger Management LP invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13,001 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,331 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 13,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,255 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MarketAxess: Strategic Alliances Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies: MarketAxess Has Balanced Risk-Reward, Potential For Market Share Gains – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MarketAxess -1.6% as Q1 revenue misses – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MarketAxess Holdings Stock Climbed 13% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.